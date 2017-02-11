Man arrested for armed burglary in Hilbert

February 11, 2017

The Brillion News

The following press release was issued from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department.

On 2/10/2017 at approximately 6:57 PM the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a burglary in progress at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Learning center in the Village of Hilbert.

The daycare manager received a notification of an intruder from a recently installed surveillance system. The manager was able to observe the intruder inside the Learning center via her smart phone.

Calumet County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and apprehended a 50 year old Green Bay man as he attempted to exit the building. The suspect was found to be carrying a steak knife in his front pocket. He was apprehended without incident and transported to the Calumet County Jail.

Investigators found that the suspect had pried open a desk drawer inside of the daycare. He will be referred to the Calumet County District Attorney’s office on charges of armed burglary.