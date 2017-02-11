Reedsville wrestling first at regionals

February 11, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Reedsville wrestling team ran away in the team standings at Saturday afternoon’s wrestling regional in Brillion. The Panthers finished with 255.5 points ahead of Brillion (155), Kewaunee (173), Southern Door (165.5), Mishicot (124.5) and Oostburg (87).

The team will travel to Dodgeland to compete in the team sectionals.

The Panthers also qualified 10 for next weekend’s individual sectionals.

Jordan Ingalls (106 pounds), Andy Spatchek (152 pounds), Daniel Kocourek (170 pounds), Riley Kasper (182 pounds), Cole Knier (220 pounds) and Zenaido Capetillo (285 pounds) all finished in first place.

Josh Schuh (126 pounds), Brandon Stelzer (145 pounds), Isaac Roffers (160 pounds) and Mikey Griffey (195 pounds) all finished in second place to also advance.

It was a busy day for the team, including for Spatchek who picked up his 100th career win.

Complete wrestling coverage will be featured in the February 16, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.