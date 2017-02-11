Sargento recalls cheeses for possible contamination

PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Sargento Foods Inc. is closely monitoring and gathering information prompted by the Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC Longhorn Colby cheese recall. The supplier, based in Middlebury, Ind., notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese it supplied to Sargento must be recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. There are no confirmed illnesses.

The recalled retail products are: Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”; and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese: Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”; Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”; Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”; Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”; Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

The recalled cheeses were packaged at our Plymouth, Wis. facility. No other Sargento branded products have been affected by this recall.

Sargento is committed to food safety and the quality and integrity of our products. The safety of our consumers and our employees is our top priority at Sargento and at the very heart of all we do.

