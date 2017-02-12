OBITUARY: John “Junior” Edwin Ruh

John “Junior” Edwin Ruh, age 88 of Brillion, went home to the loving embrace of our heavenly Father on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Brillion West Haven.

He was born on September 26, 1928 in the Town of Schleswig, son of the late John Henry and Maria (Schnuell) Ruh. On July 25, 1953 he married Pearl A. Strasman; she preceded him in death on February 23, 1986. After Pearl’s death, John married Clarabelle (Reinke) Brandes on April 30, 1988. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2016. John farmed in the Kiel area before moving to Brillion the summer of 1969 to continue farming until his retirement. After retiring from farming, John continued to work as a van driver picking up children for the Head Start program and doing lawn maintenance for Brillion Public Schools for 15 years. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church in Brillion and various Co-ops.

Survivors include his children: Martha (Nathan) Thorne of Antigo, James (Barb) Ruh of Brillion, Cindy (John) Borchardt of Wayside, Darrel (Suzanne) Brandes of Collins and Jeffrey (Krystyne) Brandes of Hilbert; his grandchildren: Berdella Endress of Rockford, IL, Meranda Ruh of Chilton, Jonathan Ruh of Brillion, Benjamin (Alyssa) Borchardt of DePere, Abigail Borchardt and special friend Logan Witthuhn of Green Bay, David Quinzer of Brillion, Karen Qunizer Hoffman of Brillion, Jeanine (Brian) Kunstman of Forest Junction, Matthew (Erin) Brandes of Stevens Point, Jennifer and Michael Bartels of Brillion, Jason (Bridget) Brandes of Hilbert, Kelly (Kevin) Padgett of Brillion, Jennifer (Michael) Bartel of Brillion, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law Lucinda Loose of Chilton and Delores Price of Manitowoc and many other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his wives Pearl and Clarabelle, 1 sister, Anita and 4 brothers William, Jacob, Frederick, and Otto and several brothers-in-law and sisters in-law.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church in Brillion. The Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from NOON to 3:30 p.m. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum in Manitowoc.

The family would like to express special thanks and gratitude to Pastor Mark Krueger for prayers and support: The staff of Brillion West Haven for the care, smiles, hugs and encouragement and the staff of Unity Hospice for the fulfilment of end of life needs. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com