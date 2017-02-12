WIAA brackets released for girls basketball

February 12, 2017

The Brillion News

Brackets for the WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament were released Sunday afternoon with area teams finding out who they will meet in postseason play.

Tuesday – February 21, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Brillion (#7 seed) will host conference rival (#10 seed) Sheboygan Falls, who they swept the season series against. If Brillion wins, they will advance to play (#2 seed) Valders on Friday, February 24.

Hilbert (#4 seed) will host Salam (#13 seed) in a Division 5 regional game.

Friday – February 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Wrightstown (#1 seed) is the top seed in the same region as Brillion and received a first round bye. They will host the winner of Denmark (#8 seed) and Chilton (#9 seed).

Reedsville (#2 seed) received a bye in their region and will host the winner of Algoma-Weyauwega-Fremont on Friday, February 24.