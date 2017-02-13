Fire hits popular Hilbert restaurant and cantina

Posted at 9:10 a.m. on February 13, 2017

The Brillion News

HILBERT – A fire caused damage at the Mr. Taco Restaurant at Eighth and Milwaukee Streets in uptown Hilbert on Monday morning, February 13.

The fire was reported by a passerby shortly after 7 a.m. The initial report said there was smoke coming from the front of the building. Within a minute, a Calumet County Deputy Sheriff was on the scene and reported thick black smoke inside the building, a popular spot for Mexican cuisine.

The Hilbert and Potter fire departments were given the initial dispatch, and Chilton was sent to the scene later.

There was a hole in the roof of the building. The cause, extent and nature of damage were not available.