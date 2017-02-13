OBITUARY: Milton H. Behnke

Milton H. Behnke, age 92 of Brillion, died on Monday February 13, 2017 at Brillion West Haven.

He was born on March 30, 1924 in the Town of Brillion, son of the late Fredrick and Louise (Raddatz) Behnke. On May 6, 1944 he married Ruth Pingel at Emmanuel Evangelical Church in the Town of Rantoul. Milton and Ruth farmed northwest of Brillion for 21 years. They moved to the City of Brillion and Milton became a custodian at Brillion Public Schools for 21 years until retiring in 1986. He and Ruth also served as custodians for Faith United Methodist Church in Brillion for 38 years. He was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Ruth, 5 sons and 4 daughters-in-law, Roger (Cynthia) Behnke and Howard (Sharon) Behnke all of Brillion, Clifford Behnke of Manitowoc, Russell (Janica) Behnke of Appleton, Darrell (Michelle) Behnke of Madison, a daughter and son-in-law Patsy (Jeffery) Manion of Madison, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Milton was preceded in death by a grandson, and many brothers and sisters and their spouses.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday February 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Brillion. The Rev. Dale Eggert will officiate. Abiding by Milton’s wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be in the Brillion Community Cemetery at a later date. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com