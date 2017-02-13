Wrightstown sending 6 to sectionals

Posted at 9:20 a.m. on February 13, 2017

The Brillion News

DENMARK – Wrightstown took second place, behind Luxemburg-Casco, and qualified six wrestlers for next Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Seymour Sectional championships.

Taking firsts at the Denmark Regional games were Ben Durocher (132 pounds), Ben Klister (160), Bryce Herlache (182) and Matthew Van Eperen (195). Qualifying with second place finishes were Derick Bader (126) and Matthew Maitland (138).

Herlache’s championship bout was his 100th high school career win.

Complete details on the Tigers’ performances at the regionals will be featured in the February 16 print edition of The Brillion News, available on Thursday morning at retail sellers.