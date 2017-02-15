Ariens to open ‘Concept Store’ in Brillion

February 15, 2017

The Brillion News

Retail outlet on Ryan St. will be model for dealerships

BRILLION – The Ariens Company announced it has begun construction on a new Concept Store in Brillion, located directly across the highway from its corporate world headquarters complex on West Ryan Street (U.S. 10).

The company purchased the building at 658 W. Ryan Street, which began its life as a Hardee’s fast food restaurant. The new store is expected to open in May of 2017. The company purchased the building at 658 W. Ryan Street, which began its life as a Hardee’s fast food restaurant. The new store is expected to open in May of 2017.

“The store will be used to demonstrate best-in-class dealership practices, test merchandising concepts that might be offered to our network of dealers, and learn more about overall customer experience,” said Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO of Ariens Company.

Ariens Company has partnered with local dealer Mike Buboltz to manage the store as a power equipment dealership.

Buboltz is the owner of Hardware Plus, located in downtown Brillion, which has sold Ariens equipment since 2011.

The new dealership will be open to the public for sales of Ariens® and Gravely® brand outdoor power equipment and parts sales. Hardware Plus will continue to perform service at its downtown Brillion location.

“We feel honored that Ariens Company chose us to manage their new Concept Store,” Buboltz said. “This is a great opportunity for us to partner with the Ariens Company to showcase their world class equipment made right here in Brillion.”

