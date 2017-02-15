Hilbert in Big East tourney semifinal Thursday

HILBERT – The Hilbert boys’ basketball team hosts Howards Grove at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, February 16, in a Big East Conference Tournament championship semifinal game.

The Wolves got past Oostburg in a 65-61 thriller on Tuesday, with senior forward Tristan Konen scoring 24 points, including seven three-pointers, to lead the charge. Howards Grove beat Cedar Grove-Belgium 54-53 in overtime on Tuesday to advance to play Thursday at Hilbert.

The Big East Tournament finals will be played Saturday at Lakeland College.

The photo accompanying this story shows Tristan Konen itching to shoot a three-pointer.