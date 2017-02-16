Indoor pad finally ready to splash

February 16, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The new Indoor Splash Pad at the Brillion Community Center will have its long awaited grand opening this Saturday, February 18. An official ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m., with the pad ready to use immediately after by the public.

The Brillion Splash Pad has been a community effort since the beginning. Private donations have taken place since Sarah Pielhop and the Brillion Optimist Club formulated the idea.

Lexi Piepenburg, a Reedsville resident and Brillion High School graduate, has provided colorful illustrations for the mural surrounding the pad.

The Brillion Optimist Club, in keeping with the idea of community, is recognizing all past Optimist Club members who have passed away with bubbles on the wall. They are also recognizing all of the community work that Gaylord Unbehaun did for Brillion with a sign in his name on the mural.

Past members who are being remembered include: Robert “Bob” and Genevieve “Gen” Ambrosius, Werner “Dutch” Arnhoelter, George Beilke, Cletus “Clet” Bodart, Fr. Dave Christel, Pat Culligan, Clark Curtis, Orlo Koerth, Robert “Bob” Mathiebe, Bruce McKinney, Scott Michiels, Ignatius “Moe” Mollen, Norbert “Norb” O’Conner, Cathey Rennick, Donald “Don” Sommers, Milton “Milt” Wilke, Clarence Wolf and Unbehaun.

A photo gallery and timeline of the Splash Pad’s construction will be featured in next week’s edition of The Brillion News.