Frozen road status ending now; limits tighten

Posted at 2:25 p.m. on February 17, 2017

The Brillion News

Due to predicted warmer weather, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is announcing the frozen road declaration will end soon – along with implementation of Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions.

The changes take effect Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. in Zones 3, 4 and 5 (roughly the southern half of the state) and on Monday, February 20 at 12:01 a.m. in Zones 1 and 2 (northern half of Wisconsin).

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding Class II roadways and roadway postings can be found on the DOT’s website by looking under “Weight Restriction Programs.”

Declaration of Spring Thaw also means suspension of most divisible load overweight permits including permit numbers beginning with any of the following two-letter codes: AC, AG, FF, MI, PB and RF.

Non-divisible load permit restriction: The following permit types are not valid on Class II Highways during spring thaw and may not exceed posted weight on any road or bridge: AA, AP, BH, GG, II, MH, MP, SA, SM, SS and ST. Transportation of liquid milk products under non-divisible permit type AA is also suspended.

County highways, town roads, and city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government. More information on overweight permits can be found at http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/osowgeneral.aspx.

Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at 608-266-7320. A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling 608-266-8417.