Hilbert School Board meeting date changed

Posted at 3:40 p.m. on February 17, 2017

The Brillion News

HILBERT – The February monthly meeting of the Hilbert School Board, normally held on the third Monday of the month, has been changed to the fourth Monday this month.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the conference/board room at the Hilbert Community School, on Monday, February 27. The meeting is open to the public and includes an opportunity for the public to address the board.