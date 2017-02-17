Lovers beware of ‘sweetheart’ scams

“Many people have found a partner through the internet, but many others have been burned by rip-off artists who use their emotions against them,” said Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Trade and Consumer Protection. “If you use an online dating site or app, research any warnings about the service and watch out for requests for cash or sensitive personal or financial information from your new acquaintance.”

Those are the red flags.

According to the FBI, all ages and demographics are at risk of sweetheart scams, but the most common targets are divorced, widowed or disabled women over the age of 40.

Scammers may contact potential victims through online dating services, online ad services like Craigslist or social media platforms like Facebook.

After building the trust of the victim over a number of exchanges, they ask the victim to send them money for travel expenses, legal help, medical bills or any number of other issues.

Requests for payments don’t end until the victim runs out of money or grows suspicious of the relationship.

Another potential risk from these relationships is extortion. Scammers ask their victims to move the conversation from a trusted dating site to another online location where the talk turns intimate. Photos and personal information shared in these exchanges is then posted to a public “cheaters” website. Victims are told they can pay to have this information taken down, but there is no guarantee that this bargain will be upheld.