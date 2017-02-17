Major road work coming on I-41 near Wrightstown
Posted at 2:50 p.m. on February 17, 2017
The Brillion News
GREEN BAY – Governor Scott Walker recently approved $14,433,442 to improve 10.35 miles of I-41 from County Road J in Outagamie County, near Kaukauna, to a spot just south of De Pere in Brown County.
I-41 pavement work begins in late March or early April and is expected to finish by November of this year. Electrical work in advance of the pavement resurfacing project begins on Monday, February 20.
Construction will be conducted in stages for the Apple Creek bridge improvements. Apple Creek bridges, located between County U and the Mid-Vallee Golf Course area, will be rehabbed one half at a time, which will shift traffic onto three lanes (two in one direction and one in the opposite direction) on one side of I-41 and leave one remaining adjacent to the work zone.
I-41/County U northbound off-ramp will be closed for 15 consecutive days for reconstruction of the ramp.
County S overpass over I-41 will be closed for 15 consecutive days for bridge approach/shoulder repairs.