Major road work coming on I-41 near Wrightstown

Posted at 2:50 p.m. on February 17, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Governor Scott Walker recently approved $14,433,442 to improve 10.35 miles of I-41 from County Road J in Outagamie County, near Kaukauna, to a spot just south of De Pere in Brown County.

I-41 pavement work begins in late March or early April and is expected to finish by November of this year. Electrical work in advance of the pavement resurfacing project begins on Monday, February 20.

Northeast Asphalt of Green Bay, Wis., is the prime contractor.

Various sections of I-41 in the project area are reaching their life expectancy, and the pavement conditions are becoming deficient. Work will include milling off and resurfacing existing pavement, concrete pavement patch repairs, cable guard installation, polymer high-friction surface treatment application on bridge decks, beam guard replacements, grading, concrete pavement, storm sewer, culvert pipe replacements and lining, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), signing and pavement marking.

Other improvements include deck repair to the Apple Creek bridges due to deterioration, expansion of capacity at the County S Park and Ride, reconstruction of the Wrightstown State Patrol Weigh Station ramps, and the addition of an auxiliary lane from the weigh station north to the County U (Wrightstown exit) northbound I-41 off-ramp.

Beginning in late March or early April, there will be lane closures on I-41 during off-peak hours, but a minimum of one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Construction will be conducted in stages for the Apple Creek bridge improvements. Apple Creek bridges, located between County U and the Mid-Vallee Golf Course area, will be rehabbed one half at a time, which will shift traffic onto three lanes (two in one direction and one in the opposite direction) on one side of I-41 and leave one remaining adjacent to the work zone.

I-41/County U northbound off-ramp will be closed for 15 consecutive days for reconstruction of the ramp.

County S overpass over I-41 will be closed for 15 consecutive days for bridge approach/shoulder repairs.