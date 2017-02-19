Brillion-Wrightstown to face in regionals

February 19, 2017

The Brillion News

Brillion and Wrightstown will square off next Tuesday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m. in the opening round of Division 3 regional action.

The two teams played earlier this season, with Wrightstown winning comfortably. The Lions are seeded 12th and the Tigers are a five-seed.

Reedsville (#10) will travel to Gibraltar (#7).

Hilbert is the number one seed in the Division 5 Brown Deer section and will host University Lake/Trinity Academy.

All games are scheduled for the same date and time.