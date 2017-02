Kasten, Ribble qualify for State

February 19, 2017

The Brillion News

DODGELAND – Brillion wrestling qualified two for State next weekend in Madison.

Ben Kasten and Isaiah Ribble each took third place at sectionals in Dodgeland on Saturday. Both wrestlers won third place matches to advance.

Complete coverage will be featured in the February 23, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.