Panthers qualify a school record seven for State

February 19, 2017

The Brillion News

DODGELAND – Reedsville wrestling qualified seven wrestlers for State next weekend in Madison. The seven is the most in school history, with all advancing at Saturday’s sectional in Dodgeland.

Qualifiers include: Cole Knier, Daniel Kocourek, Isaac Roffers, Jordan Ingalls, Josh Schuh, Mike Griffey and Zenaido Capetillo.

Roffers and Capetillo were also State qualifiers last year.

Complete coverage can be found in the February 23, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.