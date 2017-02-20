WHS sends three to state wrestling

Posted at 11 a.m. on February 20, 2017

The Brillion News

SEYMOUR – Wrightstown seniors Bryce Herlache and Matthew Van Eperen won sectional wrestling titles on Saturday to advance to the WIAA Division 2 state championships. Freshman phenom Ben Durocher took third place and qualified for state.

Senior Ben Klister, who took second place at state last year, suffered a season-ending knee injury on Saturday in a semifinal battle at the sectionals. He will be at state, probably on crutches, making sure that Herlache, Van Eperen and Durocher do their best.

FANS SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS AT THE STATE TOURNAMENT HAS CHANGED, AND THAT SATURDAY’S STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS WILL START AT 5 P.M. AT THE KOHL CENTER.

Complete reports on the D2 and D3 sectionals will be featured in the February 23 print edition of The Brillion News.