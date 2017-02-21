Brown County Code Red means timely warnings

Posted at 3:25 p.m. on February 21, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach wants to encourage everyone to sign up for vital emergency notifications through the County’s new Code RED system.

Brown County’s Emergency Management service will use Code RED to send emergency notifications by phone, email, text and social media to keep citizens informed of emergencies such as evacuation notices, utility outages, water main breaks, fire or floods, chemical spills, or other emergency situations.

This is an initiative in the County’s 2017 budget.

The County may also activate Code RED to send general notifications to registered subscribers to communicate non-life safety matters, such as planned road closures, water main repairs, or water and power service interruptions. By selecting the box for “General Alerts”, you can also receive these types of notifications. As residents move away from land-line phones to cell phones, they need to be included in getting these types of alerts.

“Anyone who lives or works in Brown County need access to real-time information in your neighborhood that can save lives,” says Streckenbach. “Whether it’s a man-made or natural disaster, it’s important for everyone to be prepared.”

There is no charge to register for or use Code RED and your personal information will be kept confidential. You can sign up through a link at Brown County’s website: http://www.co.brown.wi.us/ or by downloading the Code RED Mobile Alert App on your smartphone. It’s free for both Android and iPhone users through each app store.