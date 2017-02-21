County deer meetings coming in mid-March

Posted at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2017

The Brillion News

Beginning in two weeks, county Deer Advisory Councils will review deer population data and other key information in order to develop preliminary antlerless quota and permit level recommendations on public and private lands within their counties.

Council meetings will also determine if any additional deer hunting opportunities beyond the normal seasons may be offered in 2017. Each CDAC meeting is open to the public.

The four meetings in our area are (in order of occurrence):

Manitowoc County: March 14, 6 to 8 p.m., Viking Bow and Gun Club, 13431 Rusch Road, Valders.

Brown County: March 14, 7 to 9 p.m., Barkhausen Wildlife Center, 2024 Lakeview Drive, Suamico.

Calumet County: March 20, 7 to 9 p.m., Hilbert Community Center, 45 North Fifth Street, Hilbert.

Outagamie County: March 23, 7 to 9 p.m., Outagamie Conservation Club, 3502 Mayflower Road, Hortonville

More information about the meetings and their importance will appear in the March 2 print edition of The Brillion News.