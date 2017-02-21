Farmers to hit state capitol on March 8

Posted at 4:40 p.m. on February 21, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Ag Day at the Capitol will be held March 8 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. It is the largest gathering of farmers from across the state, representing a variety of farm groups to learn more about state issues and meet with their state legislators.

Topics for discussion will be the state budget, transportation funding, groundwater legislation, agrichemical fee reductions and other pertinent agriculture issues.

“Ag Day at the Capitol is where farmers build relationships with legislators and explain the needs and opportunities for Wisconsin agriculture,” said Jim Holte, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President. “The difference this day makes for agriculture is tremendous.”

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the program starting at 11:30 a.m. Governor Walker is expected to speak at 12:10 p.m. A lunch will be served at 12:45 p.m. and at 1:15 p.m. an issue briefing will take place. At 2:30 p.m. attendees will then walk up the street to the State Capitol to meet with their legislators in the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate.

It is important that attendees call the offices of their legislators in advance to schedule an appointment.