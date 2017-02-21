Gallagher to keep Ribble’s Bay initiative going

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on February 21, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Wisconsin Eighth District Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, hosted his first Save the Bay meeting with over 50 community stakeholders from all across Northeast Wisconsin in attendance.

Save the Bay is a collaborative initiative in which the agricultural community along with academic, industry, government and nonprofit leaders from across the 8th District identify, share and promote conservation practices to reduce the harmful substances – including agricultural nutrients – flowing into the waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

Save the Bay was started by former Congressman Reid Ribble and Gallagher has pledged his commitment to continuing this mission for clean water.