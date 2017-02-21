Voter turnout miniscule in today’s primary

Posted at 12:40 p.m. on February 21, 2017

The Brillion News

MANITOWOC – Preliminary vote tallies across Manitowoc County show voter turnout is averaging about three percent of eligible voters. The Town of Manitowoc Rapids had the highest turnout percentage in Manitowoc County with a 6.11 percent voter turnout; the Town of Maple Grove was second best with 3.91 percent.

Competitive primaries today include: State Superintendent of Schools; Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judge Branch 3;, City of Manitowoc 7th District Alderperson; and Chilton School District School Board Members.

“I would challenge citizens to vote because when there is low voter turnout, the power of your vote is increased,” Manitowoc County Clerk Lois Kiel said. “There are numerous instances where low turnout elections end up with recounts.”

All Wisconsin polling places close at 8 p.m. today.