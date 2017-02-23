Ariens recruiting high school seniors to fill jobs

February 23, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

BRILLION – It was a prophetic moment on Wednesday, February 15. The Wrightstown School Board was discussing student career exploration and guidance on the same day that the district received a package from the Ariens Company – notifying the schools that the Brillion manufacturer is looking to hire new high school graduates for full-time jobs this summer.

The package included two letters – both from Ariens CEO and President Dan Ariens. One was addressed to school administrators and counselors, the other to students who will be 18 or older.

Businesses have long made overtures to colleges to recruit college graduates; Ariens is doing the same thing at the high school level.

The offer is sweet: the students who land the jobs will work full-time, with openings on the first, second and third shifts. They can work only for the summer, or can embark on a manufacturing career with Ariens.

The letter says the opportunity can serve as the start of a manufacturing career for a graduating senior, a summer job before the start of post-secondary schooling, a resume builder, an opportunity to make good money over the summer, or an opportunity to try out a manufacturing job before making a career choice.

Ariens Company corporate spokeswoman Ann Stilp said the initiative is brand new.

“It started with the fact that we have to build a lot of product this summer,” Stilp said.

Ariens is introducing some new mower products, which potential customers saw for the first time last fall.

“The response has been really overwhelming, and so we are looking for more than 100 people … We always hire summer students and traditionally those jobs would go to children of employees, or local high school students from Brillion,” she said. “We aren’t going to have enough from those ‘traditional’ pools.”

In fact, Ariens is looking to hire around 100 students for the summer and hoping many of them will stay even longer, making a career at Ariens.

Please see the complete story in the February 23, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.