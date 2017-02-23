Hardy concerned by mistrust of police

February 23, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

He’s studying for law enforcement career

BRILLION – Michael Hardy is a 2016 graduate of Brillion High School, enrolled at Fox Valley Technical College and pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice.

He wants to be a cop.

“I’m hoping to work for a smaller [police] department, smaller to medium sized like Appleton or Green Bay, where I’d like to be a patrol officer, helping the community,” he said. Ending up as a police-school liaison officer would be fine with him too.

Last week, Hardy had an experience that brought home the national concern over police-community relations, and police-minority relations in particular.

Hardy was between classes, watching soccer game highlights on TV on campus. Another student, a black foreign exchange student from Africa, was watching next to him watching the highlights, as well.

Their conversation got around to career plans. The foreign exchange student was majoring in agriculture; Hardy said he was studying to become a police officer, and the other student wondered if Hardy would be shooting black teens. The other student was serious.

“It shocked me quite a bit,” Hardy said. “For a few seconds, I was almost dumbfounded by it. I really didn’t know how to respond.”

When he collected his thoughts, he told the African student it isn’t as bad as the media portrays it, and most police officers are not like that.

‘There’s a lot of good cops out there doing a lot of really, really good things, and I just gave him a couple of examples,” Hardy said. “That really seemed to put him at ease.”

In criminal justice courses at FVTC, ethics in law enforcement is stressed, Hardy said.

“I actually took an ethics class first semester … That’s one of the first classes we are supposed to take,” he said.

“It was put into the curriculum … Ethics right now is something they are really stressing with us because it is very, very important.”

In fact, Hardy says ethics are a common topic of discussion among criminal justice students at FVTC.

Hardy said that media, and social media in particular, seems to make police-community relations worse than they are.

“They don’t like to play the police as good … the bad heavily outweighs the good,” he said. “This [African student] said he’s been in the United States for almost a year and he hasn’t seen anything good about the police. Not a single good thing in the time he’s been here. He’s seen it on the news, and on the social media especially.”

Hardy said the young man had positive experiences with police in his home country, and hadn’t had any bad experiences with American police officers.

“He stressed being uneasy and unsure if he would get stopped by the police or gotten into a situation [involving] the police,” Hardy said. “That really upset me, because that’s not how it should be. You shouldn’t be afraid of the police. You should be wanting their help.”

Hardy said the problem needs to get fixed.

He said people shouldn’t assume that one bad cop makes other cops bad.

“There are bad people in every profession … and people tend to focus on the bad, not the good,” Hardy said.

He said we need to make the point that most cops want to go to work, do their job, don’t want to use deadly force, and want to go home safely to their families.

“They spoke to [police science students] at orientation and said they were really going to stress the importance of being fair,” Hardy said. “I told one of the instructors that we want to make things good, we want to change the world. Me personally, I don’t want the stereotype [of the bad cop]. I definitely want to change the world [and] make this a good profession again. I want to be the cop that’s liked by everyone, and known by everyone as a good person.”

The Face of Policing

By Michael Hardy

Criminal Justice major at FVTC

Posted on Facebook.com

Sorry, feeling a little dejected right now.

Yesterday I had the opportunity to meet one of the many students that came from another country to come to Fox Valley Tech.

He was 19 years old and came from Africa. We sat down and started to have a conversation about Trump and everyday life in America and our degrees we chose to study.

He was in the agriculture science program. Myself criminal justice. Once he found out what I wanted to do he immediately shut down and made a comment that made my heart drop and almost made me throw up.

He said so you’re going to shoot black teens like myself then? And was dead honest with his question.

We talked about it and he was seriously fearful of the police because of what he had seen on the news and on social media. He said he had only seen bad and that scared him.

I was speechless. A young man who was been here for almost a year has heard nothing good about police officers and was fearful of his life.

This isn’t a black lives matter problem or a cops lives matter problem.

This is a problem in America! This needs to stop! Now!

I’m not going to say that all cops are perfect and that there are no bad cops, but you can’t let one bad cop spoil the lot!

There are hundreds of thousands of good cops out there doing their best to be the best officer they can!

These cops have families and want to get home to see them at the end of their shift. We need to focus less on the negativity and more on the good that cops do every day.

And stop with this jumping to conclusions and assuming that every killing by a cop was unjustified!

I leave you with this. Stop jumping to conclusions. Get the whole story. Respect the police and follow their orders.

They never want to have to use deadly force. They’re just doing their job and want to go home at the end of the night.

I have never been more inspired to want to change the face of policing than I am right now! We need to get the respect back to the police and the profession.

#alllivesmatter

