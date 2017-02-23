Primary trims fields for April election

Posted at 5:25 p.m. on February 23, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – The state Elections Commission indicated that incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers was the top vote-getter in his quest for a third term. He received 70 percent of the vote in Tuesday, non-partisan primary. Challenger Lowell Holtz received 27 percent and John Humphries received seven percent.

Evers and Holtz advance to the April 4 nonpartisan general election.

In the race for a vacant bench in Manitowoc County’s circuit courts, attorney Bob Dewane and attorney Patricia Koppa advanced to the April general election with vote totals of 2,148 and 1,761, respectively. Attorney Donald Chewning received 492 votes. He withdrew from the race for personal reasons, but his name still appeared on the ballot. The winner will succeed Judge Jerome Fox, who is not seeking re-election in Branch 3.