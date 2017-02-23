Whitelaw man charged with heroin, meth possession

Posted at 2:25 on February 23, 2017

The Brillion News

MANITOWOC – Manitowoc city police arrested a 28-year old Whitelaw man for possession of heroin and methamphetamine on February 22.

Eric L. Schmidt, 127 Pine Street in Whitelaw, is expected to be charged by the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office.

Schmidt also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from a prior drug incident, for failing to show up for a court appearance.

He is expected to be charged with two felony charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver for both heroin and crystal meth. He faces enhancements on these charges because the incident occurred within 1,000 feet of Lincoln High School and Red Arrow Park.

A complete report on this incident will appear in the March 2 print edition of The Brillion News.

–