21-year old Brillion man dead after head-on collision

February 24, 2017

The Brillion News

The following press release was issued to The Brillion News on Friday night, February 24, at 11:04 p.m. by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department:

A 21 year old Brillion man was killed following a head on collision on US HWY 10 west of CTH D, in the Town of Woodville.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4:44 pm reporting a head on collision involving a car and a semi. Upon arrival, the deputies found this to be a three vehicle crash. The accident investigation showed a vehicle being driven by a 23 year old Neenah woman was traveling eastbound on US HWY 10 from Harvestore Road with a 21 year old Brillion man as her passenger. She lost control on the icy highway and entered the westbound lane directly into the path of a westbound semi, being driven by a 56 year old Green Bay man.

After being struck by the semi, the vehicle then struck another eastbound vehicle, which was driven by a 43 year old Menasha woman who had a 46 year old Neenah man as a passenger. All persons involved were all transported by ambulances to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The 21 year old Brillion man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate this crash. We do not believe alcohol to be a factor. Road conditions were very poor at the time of the crash.