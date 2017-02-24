Man banned from timeshare selling

Posted at 2 p.m. on February 24, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – The State of Wisconsin has reached a settlement with Uri Fried and his businesses, The Timeshare Group, Inc. and The Timeshare Company, LLC, for alleged violations of state law in the marketing and selling of timeshare transfer and resale services.

The $145,000 settlement includes nearly $32,000 to reimburse 14 affected consumers; $30,000 to be distributed between seven timeshare owners’ associations; $60,000 in forfeitures and assessments; and $23,000 to reimburse the State for its costs.

According to the settlement, Mr. Fried is barred from providing timeshare marketing, sales, disposal, transfer or resale services to Wisconsin consumers or relating to timeshare resort properties in Wisconsin. Wisconsin timeshare resorts will be given the opportunity to elect to have any timeshares held in the defendant’s holding companies deeded back to the resort by the defendants.

The case against Fried was initiated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice after complaints from Wisconsin consumers were forwarded by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Better Business Bureau.

To get a thumbnail of how timeshare scams work, check out this graphic: