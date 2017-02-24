Some girls’ regional finals moved to Monday

Posted at 3 p.m. on February 24, 2017

The Brillion News

The WIAA has rescheduled some girls’ basketball regional final games.

In Division 3, Wrightstown hosts Denmark at 7 p.m. Friday, February 24. But the regional final has been moved from Saturday, February 25 to Monday, February 27 at 7 p.m. The Wrightstown-Denmark winner will play the Kiel-Southern Door winner at the site of the top seed.

In Division 4, Reedsville hosts Algoma at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, with the winner advancing to the regional final at 7 p.m. Monday against the winner of the regional semifinal between Shiocton and Gibraltar. The Shiocton-Gibraltar game, originally schedule for Friday, was moved to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at Shiocton.

In Division 5, there are no changes from the original schedule. Hilbert hosts Heritage Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, February 24. The winner of that game plays the regional final on Saturday against the winner of the Williams Bay vs. Living Word Lutheran game, also played on Friday.