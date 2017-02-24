The Brillion News

hometown_banner_auto-owner

Some girls’ regional finals moved to Monday

Posted at 3 p.m. on February 24, 2017

The Brillion News

The WIAA has rescheduled some girls’ basketball regional final games.

In Division 3, Wrightstown hosts Denmark at 7 p.m. Friday, February 24. But the regional final has been moved from Saturday, February 25 to Monday, February 27 at 7 p.m. The Wrightstown-Denmark winner will play the Kiel-Southern Door winner at the site of the top seed.

In Division 4, Reedsville hosts Algoma at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, with the winner advancing to the regional final at 7 p.m. Monday against the winner of the regional semifinal between Shiocton and Gibraltar. The Shiocton-Gibraltar game, originally schedule for Friday, was moved to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at Shiocton.

In Division 5, there are no changes from the original schedule. Hilbert hosts Heritage Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, February 24. The winner of that game plays the regional final on Saturday against the winner of the Williams Bay vs. Living Word Lutheran game, also played on Friday.

bnsubscribead

In Other News:

Facebook Comments

© The Brillion News 2015. All rights reserved.