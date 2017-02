WIAA individual state wrestling results

February 24, 2017

The Brillion News

Thursday – February 23, 2017 – Preliminary results from Madison, WI

Division 2

132-pounds: Ben Durocher (Wrightstown) defeated Jackson Hauri (Brodhead/Juda) (7-2 decision).

182-pounds: Bryce Herlache (Wrightstown) received a bye.

195-pounds: Matthew Van Eperen (Wrightstown) received a bye.

Division 3

106-pounds: Cian Fischer (Weyauwega-Fremont) defeated Isaiah Ribble (Brillion) (Pin 1:59).

106-pounds: Koltin Grzybowski (Coleman) defeated Jordan Ingalls (Reedsville) (Technical fall).

126-pounds: Aiden Wusterbarth (Oconto Falls) defeated Josh Schuh (Reedsville) (8-2 decision).

145-pounds: Shamus McLain (Florence/Niagara) defeated Ben Kasten (Brillion) (2-0 decision).

160-pounds: Isaac Roffers (Reedsville) defeated Riley Workman (Mineral Point) (7-6 decision). With his victory, Roffers became Reedsville’s all-time leader in wins (144) surpassing Josh Ebert (143).

170-pounds: Daniel Kocourek (Reedsville) defeated Kade Ehrike (Stratford) (8-4 decision).

195-pounds: Noah Friedl (Royall) defeated Mike Griffey (Reedsville) (5:58 pin).

220 pounds: Max Villnow (Amherst) defeated Cole Knier (Reedsville) (14-3 major decision).

285-pounds: Zenaido Capetillo (Reedsville) received a bye.

Friday afternoon – February 24, 2017 – Quarterfinal results from Madison, WI

Division 2

132-pounds:Eric Bauer (Kewaskum) defeated Ben Durocher (Wrightstown) (1:08 fall).

182-pounds: Bryce Herlache (Wrightstown) defeated Jimmy DuVal (Whitewater) (8-2 decision).

195-pounds: Matthew Van Eperen (Wrightstown) defeated Stephen Ronnfeldt (Prairie du Ch./Wauzeka-St.) (5:53 fall).

Division 3

160-pounds: Brock Schlough (Boyceville) defeated Isaac Roffers (Reedsville) (8-3 decision). Schlough is a defending state champion.

170-pounds: Luke Clark (St. Croix Falls) defeated Daniel Kocourek (Reedsville) (4-1 decision).

285-pounds: Tyson Kauffman (Stratford) defeats Zenaido Capetillo (Reedsville) (3:59 fall). Kauffman is a defending state champion.

Friday night – February 24, 2017 – Semifinal results from Madison, WI

Division 2

182-pounds: Bryce Herlache (Wrightstown)

195-pounds: Matthew Van Eperen (Wrightstown)