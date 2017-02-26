Wrestlers survive trip to State

Posted at 7:35 p.m. on February 26, 2017

The Brillion News

Wrestlers from Brillion, Reedsville and Wrightstown have returned home from the WIAA D2 and D3 state wrestling championships.

Some came back with blond hair (hopefully WHS coach Matt Verbeten will not get too many laughs from guys at work at Ariens on Monday).

Others came back with medals. All came back with memories and lessons for life – on the mat and off.

Complete coverage is coming in the March 2 print edition of The Brillion News. Look for it Thursday in your mailbox or at a retail seller.

And special congrats to Brillion alumnus Eric Kittel and Reedsville alum Grant Wedepohl. Their stories coming in Thursday’s paper, too.