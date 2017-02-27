Funeral for Ariens worker to be held in Bloomer

Posted at 4:45 p.m. on February 27, 2017

The Brillion News

BLOOMER – The funeral services for Dakota Steinmetz, 21, of Brillion, will be handled by the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer – the area where Steinmetz grew up, and where his family still resides.

The funeral home was contacted on Monday, February 27, by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and asked to take Steinmetz home for burial.

Steinmetz, who worked as an assembler at the Ariens Company in Brillion, was a 2013 graduate of the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. He began his career at Ariens in December of 2014.

He was a passenger in a car heading eastbound on U.S. 10 in the Town of Woodville, late Friday afternoon. Freezing rain was falling and the driver lost control of her car. It spun out and was struck point-blank on the passenger’s side by the front of a westbound semi. It was then struck by another vehicle.

Dakota Steinmetz was pronounced dead at the scene, on U.S. 10 near County D.

Funeral arrangements are not expected to be final for a couple of days. They will be posted at www.thebrillionnews.com as soon as they are finalized.