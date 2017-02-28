March 7 meeting to lay out plan for repaving I-41

Posted at 4 p.m. on February 28, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The state Department of Transportation will hold a public construction update meeting to discuss I-41 resurfacing from County Road J in Outagamie County to a point south of Scheuring Road in Brown County, Apple Creek bridge repair, and work on the Wrightstown Weigh Station and County S Park and Ride.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the town of Lawrence Town Hall, 2400 Shady Court, De Pere, Wis. A short presentation will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by an open-house.

Various pavement sections of I-41 in the project area are deficient and in need of repair to maximize the life expectancy of the roadway. Other improvements include deck repair to the Apple Creek bridges due to deterioration, shoulder grading and installation of cable guard, expansion of capacity at the County S Park and Ride, reconstruction of the Wrightstown Weigh Station ramps, and the addition of an auxiliary lane from the weigh station to County U northbound I-41 off-ramp.

The purpose of this meeting is to familiarize the public with construction details, project schedules and traffic impacts. Exhibits will be on display for review and comment. WisDOT project engineers and the construction contractor will be on hand to answer any questions.