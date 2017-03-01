Hold the presses!

Posted at 4 p.m. on March 1, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – This is no April Fool’s Day joke. You can’t have one on March 1st anyway.

Due to an unexpected production problem, the March 2 print edition of The Brillion News will be distributed through the mail and at newsstand retailers ONE DAY LATE.

Zander Press, Inc., regrets the delay because we want the news now, too, and we are also itching to see Kevin Clarke’s latest “Walker and Cane” cartoon, Frenchy Corbeille’s newest adventure in the woods, the roundup from the state wrestling tournament, plus everything about high school basketball.