Buboltz’s scrapbooks available at library

March 2, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Al Buboltz’s scrapbooks honoring area veterans are now immortalized and available to the public at the Brillion Public Library.

Buboltz, who passed away last November, put together the seven scrapbooks that feature photos and history while serving as historian for the Bloedorn Becker Jensen American Legion Post #126 in Brillion. The scrapbooks were previously made available at area churches and other services but last week were formally donated to the library by the Buboltz family and legion.

“It’s a great resource for the library to have,” Chris Moede said.

Buboltz also published more than 100 articles in The Brillion News that featured the stories of area veterans.

The scrapbooks, like the articles, were put together in a thoughtful manner by Buboltz that encompassed the lives and history of veterans.

“It’s amazing some of the stuff that they come up with,” Buboltz told The Brillion News last June. “It’s their job to tell the story, I just help tell it.”

Buboltz graduated from Brillion High School in 1949 and later served in Korea. Buboltz was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion and served two terms as congregation president, among other positions. He married Helen “Lovee” Schroeder on October 25, 1952, in Chilton. Lovee was on-hand last week at the library accompanied by the legion.

Buboltz was survived by his four children – Shelley and Jay Vanderhoof, Rick and Dawn Buboltz, Kim and Steve Simmons, Doug and Carla Buboltz – 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

This story was featured in the March 2, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.