Kittel sets Concordia career scoring record

March 2, 2017

The Brillion News

He and Brillion’s Lemke given All-NACC honors

It really was only a matter of time before Eric Kittel became Concordia-Wisconsin’s all-time leading scorer. The senior guard from Brillion is one of the most dynamic players to ever put on a Falcons uniform and his ability to score in a multitude of ways is what helped him become the record holder.

Entering Friday night’s Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Tournament semifinal game at second-seeded Aurora, Kittel needed just three points to surpass Frank Yinko’s mark of 1,490 career points.

Kittel was fouled after a three-point attempt from the right wing with 9:17 to play before halftime. He calmly knocked down the three free throw attempts to break the record.

Concordia-Wisconsin’s point guard, who started every game of his career, ended the 90-86 victory with a team-high-tying 22 points, bringing his college career total to 1,510 points.

On Sunday, in the NACC Championship game, Kittel scored 31 points, including six three-pointers, bringing his career mark to 1,541.

The Falcons lost to Illinois Benedictine, 93-89, on Sunday to close out the season and Kittel’s collegiate career.

Here are a few highlights on his record-setting career:

– Kittel’s 1,541 career points over 109 games averages to 14.13 points per game.

– Kittel has 480 points this season, which is the most in a season during his career. He scored 300 his freshman year, 350 in his sophomore year and 411 during his junior season.

– Kittel has made 532 field goals during his career, shooting nearly 48 percent.

– Kittel has made a program-record 263 career three-pointers.

– Kittel has made 214 free throws and is an 84.1 percent shooter at the line.

– Kittel has scored in double-figures 84 times during his career and has 17 games of 20-plus points and three with 30 or more.

– Kittel has led the Falcons in scoring 34 times during his career.

– Kittel’s 1,541 career points ranks sixth all-time in NACC history.

All-NACC

Kittel was named to the NACC All-Conference First Team, for the third season in a row, the only CUW player so honored.

Brillion native Tyler Lemke, a sophomore forward playing for Edgewood College in Madison, was given Second-Team All-NACC honors.