PHOTO GALLERY: Brillion-Wrightstown basketball regional

March 2, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Wrightstown boys’ basketball team made 12 three-pointers in Tuesday’s WIAA regional game against Brillion, including scoring their first 15 points from downtown. The three ball ultimately proved the difference for Wrightstown who defeated the Lions 62-52.

Luke Haese made four three’s. Patrick Froehlke, James Hansen and Jacob Beining each made two to get in on the fun.

Despite the hot shooting from Wrightstown the game didn’t look like a match up between fifth and twelfth-seeded teams for much of the game. The Lions put together one of their best games of the season and looked like they had the potential for an upset. Tyler Suess scored 19 points and Trevor Jandrey added 13.

Brillion played hard to the end, but was unable to make baskets as Wrightstown went on a 14-3 run in the middle of the second half. Suess came up with a steal to cut the lead back to single digits, but the Lions were running out of time with under two minutes to play. The big run by Wrightstown featured the Tigers mixing up their shot selection and attacking the paint.

The game’s officiating was suspect at best for both teams. In the first half, the Tigers were the beneficiary of a possession in which the referees ruled a player gained possession by controlling the ball between his legs. On the following possession a Tigers player dove to the ground and grabbed the ball as it was already out of bounds. The latter resulted in a transition three for the Tigers. In the second half, the Lions were not called for fouls on multiple occasions while playing overly aggressive defense.

The game ended a Lions season that saw stellar play from seniors Tyler Suess, Trevor Jandrey and Quenten Schwartz and improvement from the young team as the season progressed. For Wrightstown, it was the first step in regional action as they advanced to play at Sturgeon Bay on Friday.

Brillion 27 25 – 52

Wrightstown 29 33 – 62

Brillion: Tyler Suess 19, Trevor Jandrey 13, Dylan Schwartz 11, Ben Brouillard 5, Gunner Schlender 4. Totals: 13-26 (2), 14-26 (FT), 4-14 (3). Three-pointers: Schwartz 2, Jandrey, Schlender.

Wrightstown: James Hansen 15, Luke Haese 12, Mayson Hazart 12, Patrick Froehlke 10, Jacob Beining 6, Luke Klister 4, Tyler Theunis 3. Three-pointers: Haese 4, Froehlke 2, Hansen 2, Beining 2, Theunis, Hazart.

(All photos courtesy of David Nordby/Brillion News)

