Reedsville MS does technology the right way

March 2, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – It isn’t your parent’s classroom at Reedsville Middle School anymore. Actually, it might not even be your older brother’s either.

The school has spent the last few years implementing Chromebook laptop computers and has reached the point of having a one-to-one ratio for its students.

“It’s been one of my goals since I’ve been here,” Reedsville Middle-Elementary Principal Michael Nate said.

The Chromebooks give the ability for students to take advantage of technology in ways they previously didn’t have access to. The Google operating systems that the Chromebooks use need little maintenance or upgrading each year. They also allow students to use applications to create documents, slide shows and quizzes.

Some teachers have answering sessions designed in game formats, from the app Kahoot, to increase student involvement. Instead of the previous years where teachers had one student raise their hand, with certain Google platforms, all students can answer a question and be engaged.

Students who don’t always feel comfortable putting a name on their answer don’t always have to either, depending on the activity.

The personal computers for each student followed the implementation of smart boards into the classroom. Increasing technology has been part of Nate’s plan since he became principal.

“We’ve really been trying to increase technology in our school,” Nate said. “They [students] need to be able to use technology in the right way.”

