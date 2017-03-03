Crystal ball: Town of Wrightstown seeks visions on Tuesday

Posted at 2 p.m. on March 3, 2017

The Brillion News

GREENLEAF – The Town of Wrightstown is looking for people to share their concerns and visions for future growth in the township. The opportunity comes on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alleluia Lutheran Church community room.

That’s when the town and the Brown County Planning Department will hold the town’s comprehensive plan visioning meeting. The meeting is open to the public and public participation is sought. The town is writing an updated comprehensive plan to guide zoning and planning for the next 20 years.

The meeting facility is handicapped accessible. The photo accompanying this story is of Alleluia Lutheran Church, where the visioning meeting will be held.