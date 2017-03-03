Hilbert, Wrightstown boys advance

Posted at 9:25 p.m. on March 3, 2017

The Brillion News

The Hilbert and Wrightstown boys’ basketball team both advanced to regional championship games on Saturday.

In Division 3 on Friday, Wrightstown beat Sturgeon Bay on the Clippers’ home court 63-50. The Tigers play at New Holstein against the Huskies at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In a Division 5 regional semifinal, Hilbert beat Catholic Central 64-55 and the Wolves will host Valley Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final.

In girls’ sectional finals on Saturday, Wrightstown faces Amherst at 1 p.m. at Green Bay Preble in Division 3, with the winner going to state.

Sticks with the faces of Hilbert players are a fan favorite this year. These middle school boys watcher their heroes win on Friday night, beating Burlington (Wis.) Catholic Central 64-55.