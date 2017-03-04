Bound for state: Wrightstown girls hold off Amherst to become sectional champions

March 4, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The Wrightstown girls are headed to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament after defeating Amherst 60-53 on Saturday afternoon at Green Bay Preble High School.

Wrightstown held a 13-point lead in the second half, but Amherst made a run to pull within two in the waning minutes. The Tigers were able to edge the Falcons, with the help of clutch free throws and strong defense in the game’s final possessions.

The trip to state will be the first for the Wrightstown girls since 2004. They will play Madison Edgewood on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon in the state semifinals.

Complete coverage of Wrightstown’s sectional win will be featured in the March 9, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.