Braun named EWC Player of the Year

March 6, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Brillion junior guard Sara Braun was named Eastern Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year on Monday.

Braun helped lead the Lions to a third place regular season finish in the conference. She was the team’s leading scorer with 15.1 points per game and also led the team in assists and steals. Braun scored a season high 31 points in a 61-58 victory at Southern Door on January 9.

Braun was also a unanimous first-team selection. Katharina Keller and Ariel Heraly, also both juniors, were honorable mentions for all-conference. Keller and Heraly were second and third in scoring for the Lions.

Braun was a second-team all-conference selection following her sophomore season.