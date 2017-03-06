Hilbert boys advance; Tigers edged by Huskies

Posted at 1 p.m. on March 6, 2017

The Brillion News

ROAD TO GLORY – Hilbert’s offense went nuclear on Saturday night, winning its WIAA Division 5 Regional championship with a 92-73 rout of Valley Christian in boys’ basketball

Kody Krueger scored 28 points, Connor Kuhn added 19, while Kyle Krueger and Jack Halbach each added 12. The Wolves meet Sheboygan County Christian in a sectional semi-final at Brown Deer at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Down the road in New Holstein, the senior dominated New Holstein Huskies edged the junior-loaded Wrightstown Tigers 66-59 in a Division 3 semi-final. Wrightstown held New Holstein’s leading scorer, Nolan Bierne, to nine points – well below his 22-point average. But Ryan Steffes stepped up for the Huskies with 23 points in the come-from-behind decision.

See complete reports on both games in the March 9 print edition of The Brillion News. Photo accompanying this story of the Hilbert boys with the regional championship plaque, was taken by Laurie Mathes