Seminar Wednesday on raising quality dairy heifers

Posted at 1:20 p.m. on March 6, 2017

The Brillion News

KIMBERLY – UW-Extension Dairy Team will be hosting the annual “Raising Quality Dairy Heifers” Seminar on Wednesday, March 8, at Liberty Hall, 800 Eisenhower Drive, Kimberly. The seminar will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Market volatility has been and continues to be a common theme in the dairy sector. Raising Quality Dairy Heifers will provide answers to building and implementing effective management strategies in raising heifers. Dairy farmers, custom heifer raisers, veterinarians, nutritionists and anyone with a concern with raising heifers should attend.

Featured presenters include: Wayne Coblentz, Research Agronomist/Dairy Scientist, USDA-ARS, ¨Heifer Stocking Density and Performance”; Matt Akins, Dairy Replacement Specialist, UW-Extension, ¨ Strategies to Control Dairy Heifer Costs”; Dörte Dörfer, Associate Professor, UW-School of Veterinary Medicine, ¨Prevention & Control of Digital Dermatitis in Dairy Cattle-Part 1”; Dörte Dörfer, Associate Professor, UW-School of Veterinary Medicine, ¨Prevention & Control of Digital Dermatitis in Dairy Cattle-Part 2”; Tina Kohlman, Dairy & Livestock Agent, UW-Extension Fond du Lac County, ¨To Beef or Not to Beef…That is the Question: A Look at Culling Heifers”; and Paul Fricke, Dairy Reproductive Specialist, UW-Extension, ¨Reproductive Management Strategies for Dairy Heifers.”

The fee is $45 per person and includes meals, breaks and materials.

For additional information, questions, or to register, e-mail UW-Extension Fond du lac County Dairy & Livestock Agent Tina Kohlman at tina.kohlman@uwex.edu or call 920-929.3171.