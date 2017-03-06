Top senior wrestlers in Kimberly showcase March 7
Posted at 4:30 p.m. on March 6, 2017
The Brillion News
KIMBERLY – The top local high school senior wrestlers of the 2016-2017 season will be back on the mat for a final encores on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Kimberly High School. Seven of the wrestlers featured at Reedsville seniors.
The Gene Gehl All-Star Classic is sponsored by the Kimberly Area Wrestling Club.
Wrestlers invited (and weight class) include:
Brillion: Ben Kasten (145)
Chilton/Hilbert: P.J. Ladd (170)
Reedsville: Andy Spatchek (152), Isaac Roffers (160), Dan Kocourek (170), Mike Griffey (195), Cole Knier (220), Zenaido Capteillo (285).
Wrightstown: Bryce Herlache (182), Matthew Van Eperen (195).
Admission is charged.