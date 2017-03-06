Top senior wrestlers in Kimberly showcase March 7

Posted at 4:30 p.m. on March 6, 2017

The Brillion News

KIMBERLY – The top local high school senior wrestlers of the 2016-2017 season will be back on the mat for a final encores on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Kimberly High School. Seven of the wrestlers featured at Reedsville seniors.

The Gene Gehl All-Star Classic is sponsored by the Kimberly Area Wrestling Club.

Wrestlers invited (and weight class) include:

Brillion: Ben Kasten (145)

Chilton/Hilbert: P.J. Ladd (170)

Reedsville: Andy Spatchek (152), Isaac Roffers (160), Dan Kocourek (170), Mike Griffey (195), Cole Knier (220), Zenaido Capteillo (285).

Wrightstown: Bryce Herlache (182), Matthew Van Eperen (195).

Admission is charged.