Tigers top NEC girls’ all-conference honors

Posted at 3:40 p.m. on March 8, 2017

The Brillion News

Wrightstown players Danielle Nennig, Alisha Murphy, Lexy Wolske, Kailee Van Zeeland, and Bridget Froehlke were accorded all-conference honors by the North East Conference as the team prepared to open play in the WIAA Division 3 state girls’ basketball championship tournament.

James Hansen and Luke Haese were named to the All-NEC boys honors team.

The Wrightstown girls open play in the state tournament, facing Madison Edgewood in a semi-final game at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.