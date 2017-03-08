Wind takes toll locally, regionally

Posted at 4:30 p.m. on March 8, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Wednesday’s high winds, caused by a strong low-pressure system, caused damage throughout northeast Wisconsin. In Brillion, the wind blew over a concrete light pole at Main and Water streets, with the pole falling onto a parked vehicle.

Brillion News photojournalist/graphic artist Chad Brewer captured the scene as police and electricians figured out what to do. The pole broke off at the base.

There was significant tree damage throughout the area, with trees falling on power lines and causing power outages. In some areas, traffic lights went dark, leaving intersections without controls.

In addition, the winds blew garbage around and the Outagamie County Landfill stopped accepting garbage before noon on Wednesday.