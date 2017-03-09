Edgewood defeats Wrightstown in state semifinal (with photo gallery)
March 9, 2017
The Brillion News
GREEN BAY – One of the greatest seasons in Wrightstown school history ended on Thursday afternoon in the WIAA Division 3 girls state semifinal at the Resch Center.
Edgewood defeated the Tigers 60-38, holding Wrightstown to a season-low in points and 13 of 52 shooting. Kailee Van Zeeland led the Tigers with 12 points.
The Tigers began the game 7-0, but Edgewood quickly evaporated the lead and never trailed again.
All-time
The game was a historic one for the Tigers. Senior Danielle Nennig finished the game with 11 points, with her last two moving her into first on the all-time scoring list in girls’ history.
Wrightstown 16 22 – 38
Edgewood 27 33 – 60
Complete coverage will be featured in next week’s edition of The Brillion News. All photos are courtesy of David Nordby/Brillion News.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.