Edgewood defeats Wrightstown in state semifinal (with photo gallery)

March 9, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – One of the greatest seasons in Wrightstown school history ended on Thursday afternoon in the WIAA Division 3 girls state semifinal at the Resch Center.

Edgewood defeated the Tigers 60-38, holding Wrightstown to a season-low in points and 13 of 52 shooting. Kailee Van Zeeland led the Tigers with 12 points.

The Tigers began the game 7-0, but Edgewood quickly evaporated the lead and never trailed again.

All-time

The game was a historic one for the Tigers. Senior Danielle Nennig finished the game with 11 points, with her last two moving her into first on the all-time scoring list in girls’ history.

Wrightstown 16 22 – 38

Edgewood 27 33 – 60

Complete coverage will be featured in next week’s edition of The Brillion News. All photos are courtesy of David Nordby/Brillion News.

